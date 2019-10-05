Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Valuation Declined While Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Stake; Heico New (HEI.A) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,270 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 72,358 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 75,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 156,208 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 200,587 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 138,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested in 280,041 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 50,229 shares or 0% of the stock. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 27,801 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 37,170 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 1.67M shares. 3.61 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 21,676 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Heartland Advsrs Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 46,200 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co invested in 55,532 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Amer Interest Group Incorporated holds 0% or 17,601 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.