Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding Maintained by Private Capital Management Llc; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Value Rose, Mackenzie Financial Cut Its Stake by $773,712

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 16,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 49,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 84,043 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.64M market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 181,986 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Liberty Property Trust’s (NYSE:LPT) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Litt puts pressure on Liberty Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,668 shares to 34,393 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 12,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) CEO Rich Stockinger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group: Cooking Up Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2016 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Surged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. 3,290 shares were bought by Stockinger Richard C., worth $50,173.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 35,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 292,464 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 161,968 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 18,067 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 3.50 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 18,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 432,798 shares. Hbk Invs Lp holds 0.01% or 65,544 shares. Bessemer Group reported 52,200 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 31,746 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 47,244 shares. Pnc Ser reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 41,525 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE) by 8,751 shares to 35,854 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co. Inc. Cl A by 53,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF).