Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holder State Street Boosted Its Position; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Lifted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $685,110

State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 25,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 667,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 642,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 198,708 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX FOR ABOUT $2.3B; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,769 shares to 195,394 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newell Brands Announces Tender Offers for $700 Million of Outstanding Debt – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Newell Brands Announces Expiration and Results of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands works to lower debt load – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 27,758 shares to 155,734 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.