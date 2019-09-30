Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holder Leucadia National Boosted Holding by $19.18 Million as Stock Value Declined; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 70,715 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 162.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 107,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 66,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 203,506 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 44,700 shares to 103,186 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 58,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,100 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

