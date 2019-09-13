Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holder Heartland Advisors Has Raised Holding; Fiduciary Management Upped Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $58.48 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 721,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.81M, up from 4.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 389,093 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 92,070 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Surged Today – The Motley Fool” on May 08, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Taco Cabana rolls out expanded alcohol menu in SA – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Restaurantnews.com and their article: “Pollo Tropical Debuts Line Of Chicken Sliders – RestaurantNews.com” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiesta Restaurant Group names new CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt holds 41,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 59,816 shares. First Manhattan invested in 82,235 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thb Asset reported 408,306 shares stake. Jefferies Fincl Group Inc has invested 11.95% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 156,026 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 434 shares. Amer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 17,601 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 99,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,819 shares. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Blackrock accumulated 3.61M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 70,565 shares to 132,320 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 21,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,915 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 50 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 58,290 shares or 0.37% of the stock. The Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 4,290 are owned by Burke Herbert Bank Com. Quantitative Investment Management Lc reported 68,355 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 0.07% stake. Motco owns 318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm holds 0.06% or 40,585 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 21,050 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 1.11M shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Van Strum And Towne invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 123 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp. Cl B by 29,938 shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $154.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Omnicom Group Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consumers Increasingly Expect Business to Step Up in a World Where the Stakes Have Ramped Up – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.