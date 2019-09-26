Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Upped Holding; Newman Dignan & Sheerar Boosted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 129,268 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Hope Diaz, Former Popeyes CMO, as Company’s Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 5 Best Restaurant Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – Motley Fool” published on July 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More Than 50% Upside In This Fast Growing Chain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2016.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,224 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 100,000 shares. Thb Asset stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 34,150 shares. 23,200 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 3,300 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 3,494 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 35,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 434 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 2.26M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,784 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Comerica Retail Bank reported 21,676 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 13,553 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 44,400 shares in its portfolio.