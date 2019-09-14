Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Position by $806,000; As Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Share Value Rose, Selkirk Management Cut Stake

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alphabet Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1240.03. About 999,981 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 242,625 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 263 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 36,108 shares in its portfolio. 22,831 are held by Menta Ltd Liability Co. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,634 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 4,784 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,224 shares stake. Parkside Savings Bank & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 156,026 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 178,324 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Co accumulated 97,551 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgeway accumulated 100,000 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 9,916 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 2.39M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

