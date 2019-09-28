Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holder Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Position by $806,000 as Valuation Declined; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Position by $3.37 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 119,581 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 56.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 32,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 58,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: MOVING INTO NEW PHASE OF COMPANY TRANSFORMATION

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. Stock Plummeted Today – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Struggling With Its 6.8% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Maria Chang Mayer as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0% or 109,861 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 49,524 shares. Bridgeway reported 100,000 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Aqr Cap Ltd Company invested in 37,170 shares. Jefferies Financial Gp Incorporated holds 5.26M shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Thb Asset accumulated 408,306 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 38,739 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 35,000 shares. Cetera Advsr holds 0.03% or 49,488 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 178,324 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability stated it has 48,415 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 73,860 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,610 shares. Tcw holds 0.66% or 601,381 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 151,420 shares. Clarkston Prtn Limited reported 0.8% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Corbyn Inv Incorporated Md reported 2.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Woodstock Corp accumulated 30,246 shares. 5,759 are held by Security National Tru. 39,100 are owned by Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mechanics Bank Department stated it has 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tru Advisors reported 7,060 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). B Riley Wealth Management Inc invested in 2,654 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky-based Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highvista Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.14% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 23,365 shares to 105,269 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 75,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.