Fiera Capital Upped Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position; Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased Epizyme (EPZM) Position as Stock Value Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 1,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 1,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $11.49 during the last trading session, reaching $846.15. About 270,225 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 130 to 150 New Restaurant Openings in 2018; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 281,567 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 105,889 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 957,672 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The New York-based Jefferies Limited Co has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rock Springs Lp reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Amalgamated National Bank owns 13,240 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 705,683 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Prelude Capital Lc invested 0.04% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Consonance Capital Management LP stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 19,570 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Company Ny. 57,000 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 135,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $35.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 7,364 shares to 60,307 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 39,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,524 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.