Fiera Capital Trimmed Stake in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $24.50 Million as Market Value Declined; Pura Vida Investments Holding in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) Has Lowered by $127.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 5.11 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.36 million, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.12 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (Call) (STAA) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 197,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 562 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 198,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 224,174 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 200,599 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 184,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.