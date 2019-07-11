Fiera Capital Trimmed Lhc Group (LHCG) Holding as Market Value Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,541 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 52,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.89. About 244,902 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,865 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 93,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 2.61M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 25,526 shares to 479,662 shares, valued at $564.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 875,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49M for 30.72 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

