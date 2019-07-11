Fiera Capital Trimmed Its Visteon (VC) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $896,192

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 40,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 83,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.56 million market cap company. It closed at $23.1 lastly. It is down 2.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MAY 7,IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ASSET SALE, CO TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & GUARANTY DATED MAY 29, 2015 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-ON MAY 11, CO, SOME UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT AND LIEN REAFFIRMATION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – ON MAY 3, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 11, 2014

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 12,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,291 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 41,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 214,918 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.38 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,033 activity. 100 shares valued at $2,282 were bought by Williams Daniel Winton on Tuesday, June 18. Shares for $11,780 were bought by Peters Carter M.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 154,658 shares to 374,705 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 163,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Vanguard Grp stated it has 41,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 17,728 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 155,870 shares. Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 89 shares. State Street holds 12,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). 81,165 are held by Eidelman Virant Cap. Zpr invested 0.78% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). 30,400 are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 15,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 549 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 70.80% or $0.97 from last year’s $1.37 per share. VC’s profit will be $11.31 million for 34.04 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.53% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,753 shares to 40,747 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 3,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. Wilson Harry James also bought $107,840 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares.