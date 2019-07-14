Fiera Capital Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Trimmed by $2.40 Million Its Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 20,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 478,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.59M, down from 498,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 1.75 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 29,326 shares to 285,366 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 498,002 shares to 929,420 shares, valued at $57.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 29,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.