Fiera Capital Stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Has Cut by $1.51 Million; Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake by $639,100 as Market Value Rose

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78M shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES ON APRIL 10 -COMMITTEES’ STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 20/03/2018 – CTV.ca (CA): Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SAYS HIGH COURT JUDGE HAS ADJOURNED APPLICATION FOR A WARRANT RELATING TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNTIL FRIDAY; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 16/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to launch Oculus Go standalone VR headset at f8 developer conference on May 1 (Janko; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 18,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 42,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 61,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.23. About 219,442 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For March 2018; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q PRASM 11.0C; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – 7.2% INCREASE IN UNIT REVENUES IN QTR, WHICH OUTPACED 5.6% OIL-DRIVEN INCREASE IN UNIT COSTS; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 ASM 2,090.7 MLN, UP 12.1%; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES TO RESTORE MORE VENEZUELA FLIGHTS BY END MAY

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.

Analysts await Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 8.47% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.18 per share. CPA’s profit will be $45.64M for 23.20 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Copa Holdings, S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.82% negative EPS growth.

