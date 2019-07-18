Fiera Capital Raised Its Cognex (CGNX) Stake; LKQ (LKQ) Sentiment Is 1.13

Fiera Capital Corp increased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 116.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 487,039 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 903,639 shares with $45.96 million value, up from 416,600 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 355,957 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices

LKQ Corp (LKQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 214 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 190 cut down and sold their equity positions in LKQ Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 264.09 million shares, down from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding LKQ Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 17 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 147 Increased: 146 New Position: 68.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $8.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 19.38 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.10M for 10.00 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 9.74% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation for 2.94 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has 8.58% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 6.57% in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 434,985 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Smithfield Trust Co invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 2,600 shares. 123,244 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Welch And Forbes Limited has invested 0.47% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Synovus Fincl invested in 1,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 6,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 8,927 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 466,356 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 300,927 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company reported 11,276 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 298,350 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 7,864 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Invesco Pa Value Mun Income (VPV) stake by 306,000 shares to 269,335 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 131,744 shares and now owns 317,852 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 15.