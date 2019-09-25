Fiera Capital Raised Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $2.28 Million; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Upped Aaron’s (AAN) Holding by $370,209; Market Value Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 20,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.53 million, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.02 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 6,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 34,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 28,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 209,510 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,138 shares to 5,554 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $126,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management accumulated 0.24% or 166,586 shares. 74,789 were reported by Natixis Advsr L P. Skyline Asset Mgmt LP reported 255,700 shares. 184,774 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 49,118 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 36,073 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 14,000 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 42,433 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 210,480 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 754 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). First Citizens Bankshares & Communication has invested 0.05% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 15,240 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 15,276 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Optimum Inv Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 336 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 37,913 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 582,795 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.19% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 94,072 shares. 33,946 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Axa reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 200 shares. 4,280 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,339 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has 20,156 shares. 166 are owned by Earnest Limited Liability.