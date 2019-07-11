Fiera Capital Raised Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake; O Reilly Automotive New (Put) (ORLY) Position Has Increased by Jane Street Group Llc

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Put) (ORLY) by 78.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $393.47. About 470,416 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 4,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.61M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.81. About 247,545 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 29/05/2018 – FRESNILLO PLC FRES.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM 1500P; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS U.S. SEGMENT GROWING FASTER THAN REST OF BANK; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL – IN CURRENT QTR, RECORDED RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $192 MLN AFTER-TAX, PRIMARILY RELATED TO SEVERANCE; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Confident Exposures Identified Related to Customer Data Have Been Closed Off; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 30/05/2018 – BMO SAYS RISKS OF ATTACKS FROM `BAD ACTORS’ HAS GONE UP; 04/05/2018 – ARC RESOURCES LTD ARX.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15; 12/03/2018 – BMO DISCLOSES 2017 EXEC COMP IN REGULATORY FILING; 28/03/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Quantitative Management Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 12,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 16,182 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 2,122 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co has 350 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 138,284 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Thomas Story & Son Limited Com owns 31,593 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1,382 shares. Dana Investment Advisors, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,081 shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 29,359 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.09% of the stock. 17,544 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Lc. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D had sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M. $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (GXG) by 151,847 shares to 26,100 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,980 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (NYSE:EPD).

