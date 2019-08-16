Fiera Capital Position in Globus Med (GMED) Lowered by $1.19 Million as Share Value Rose; As Sap Se (SAP) Shares Declined, Martin Investment Management Has Upped by $2.23 Million Its Holding

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 87,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 68,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 291,770 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP CO-OPERATING WITH U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, S. AFRICA POLICE; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with SAP CFO Luka Mucic; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP COMMENTS ON PAYMENTS LINKED TO S. AFRICA’S GUPTAS; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 24,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 54,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 78,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 633,665 shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brp Inc by 141,629 shares to 472,314 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.