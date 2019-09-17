Fiera Capital Lowered Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding by $440,766; Stock Rose; Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 48,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.69M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 4.00M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – ITAU’S MESQUITA: RATE CUT IN MAY MORE PROBABLE AFTER MARCH CPI; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANKS WILL OFFER CHEAPER CREDIT LINES FOR CUSTOMERS USING MORE THAN 15 PCT OF OVERDRAFT LINES FOR 30 STRAIGHT DAYS -INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO SAYS STRATEGIC LATAM BOARD WILL LEAD BANK’S FORAYS ABROAD IN COMING YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Brazil watchdog approves ltaú-XP deal, demands no asset sales; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – MAJORITY OF BRAZIL’S CADE FAVORS ITAU-XP DEAL W/ RESTRICTIONS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q RECURRING NET R$6.42B, EST. R$6.37B; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 551,478 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.22 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,921 shares to 16,807 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 331,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 620,418 shares to 936,418 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15M for 22.28 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.