Fiera Capital Lowered By $16.35 Million Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Position; Altavista Wealth Management Upped Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Holding

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc acquired 2,317 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 16,356 shares with $2.23M value, up from 14,039 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com now has $23.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 781,553 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 37.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 308,446 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 509,295 shares with $27.38M value, down from 817,741 last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $26.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 301,998 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Int invested in 5,540 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 38,448 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 610,253 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma. Ajo Lp has 236,437 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 6,844 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 505,500 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Aperio Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Intact Inv Mgmt invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Brown Advisory Inc owns 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 8,707 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 69,565 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corporation owns 1,408 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.57% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 20,246 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 55,278 shares to 3.72M valued at $202.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 73,967 shares and now owns 3.59M shares. Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) was raised too.

