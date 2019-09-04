Fiera Capital Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $15.55 Million; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Menlo Advisors Has Increased by $1.85 Million Its Stake

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 62,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 824,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.87M, up from 761,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 83,819 shares to 190,235 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L reported 1,000 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 77,437 shares. Perritt Capital Management invested in 0.28% or 3,074 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company reported 0.2% stake. National Asset Management Inc owns 14,027 shares. L & S invested 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 36,115 are owned by Gam Ag. Citigroup Inc owns 1.17M shares. 136,170 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.79% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12.39M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 23,113 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 60,649 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 12,344 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Llc Il reported 4,635 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.