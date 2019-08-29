Fiera Capital Lifted Points Intl LTD (PCOM) Stake; Capital One Financial (COF) Shorts Up By 9.93%

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) had an increase of 9.93% in short interest. COF’s SI was 4.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.93% from 4.12M shares previously. With 1.80M avg volume, 3 days are for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s short sellers to cover COF’s short positions. The SI to Capital One Financial Corporation’s float is 0.98%. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 197,347 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121

Fiera Capital Corp increased Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) stake by 15.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 29,192 shares as Points Intl Ltd (PCOM)’s stock declined 7.36%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 222,280 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 193,088 last quarter. Points Intl Ltd now has $151.30 million valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 2,086 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 18.21% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Financial Chief Michael D’Amico to Retire April 2; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 GROSS PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017

More notable recent Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Points Announces TSX Approval of Share Repurchase – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Points International to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Points International Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Points International Has A Very Attractive Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 38,570 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Glenmede Na reported 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Pembroke Mngmt, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 16,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 13,342 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 148,916 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 20,592 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 812,134 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 2,272 shares or 0% of the stock.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 18,550 shares to 413,820 valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 82,936 shares and now owns 27,514 shares. Dws Mun Income Tr New was reduced too.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $40.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Fool-Proof Formula For Free Credit Cards – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What We Know About The Capital One Data Breach – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Capital One Financial (COF) to the Firm’s Investigation of Data Breach and Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited owns 0.14% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 6.52M shares. Natl Pension Service owns 0.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 525,898 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,153 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5.65M shares or 2.51% of the stock. Motco has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 670 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 13,227 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company reported 4,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,906 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,300 shares. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 0.37% or 19,383 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Company holds 0.21% or 414,618 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 760,636 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.4% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs has invested 0.36% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 23.92% above currents $85.94 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14.