Fiera Capital Lifted Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stake; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Upped Its Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) as Valuation Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 200,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.39 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 38,253 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 1.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Worldoil.com which published an article titled: “Camber Energy has regained compliance with NYSE American – WorldOil” on June 05, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 75,000 shares to 26,389 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 103,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,072 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

