Fiera Capital Lifted By $328,900 Its Watsco (WSO) Stake; Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding

Fiera Capital Corp increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 29.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 2,300 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 10,000 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 7,700 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $163.53. About 633,920 shares traded or 124.91% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 24.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp acquired 841,600 shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 6.20%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 4.34 million shares with $11.90 million value, up from 3.50M last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $744.50M valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 18.61 million shares traded or 225.12% up from the average. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 2.71% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GA NAMES MICHAEL REGER CEO; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) stake by 12,720 shares to 28,291 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) stake by 127,349 shares and now owns 357,177 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx holds 4,133 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.13% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Franklin Incorporated holds 7,247 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,852 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 4,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 3,548 shares. Davenport & Ltd Company accumulated 1.28% or 717,890 shares. Zebra Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,381 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 191,464 shares. Conning Inc owns 2,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Co reported 101,508 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Co has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Welch Forbes Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 45,996 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiera, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 10,000 shares.