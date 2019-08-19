Fiera Capital Increases Stake in Nike (NKE); Financial Architects Has Lifted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 141,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.57 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.24 million, up from 5.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 78,060 shares to 11,772 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 24,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,266 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 74,988 shares to 328,908 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Munivest Fd Inc (MVF) by 283,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 793,053 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).