Fiera Capital Increases Position in Devon Energy New (DVN); Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) Stock Price Declined While California State Teachers Retirement System Cut by $632,475 Its Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 10,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,512 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 29,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 6.94 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (ZION) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 14,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, down from 309,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Zions Bancorp Na for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 1.40M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 23.60% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.89 per share. ZION’s profit will be $200.82M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 57,111 shares to 61,489 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $373,977 were sold by Smith Jennifer Anne. Another trade for 5,169 shares valued at $259,205 was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. LAURSEN THOMAS E sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN.

