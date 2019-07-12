Fiera Capital Increased Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Position by $2.21 Million; Share Price Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 138,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 899,917 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.74M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 8,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,749 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.78M, up from 372,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $294.49. About 33,186 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 31,762 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 111,474 shares. Vontobel Asset accumulated 0.43% or 1.41 million shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.4% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 6,763 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Prtn Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dana stated it has 27,074 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 409,330 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Parthenon Lc invested in 0.11% or 13,133 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Co holds 0.45% or 5.02M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Llc holds 0.02% or 8,023 shares in its portfolio. 395,252 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11,142 shares to 275,742 shares, valued at $61.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 48,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Pierce David A also sold $190,750 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael also sold $1.77 million worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $532.21 million for 27.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank reported 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Saybrook Nc reported 5.13% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 46,603 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 38,422 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Company accumulated 59,167 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Ser holds 206 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Somerset Tru Communications reported 7,699 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr owns 20,227 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 85,868 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 25,827 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 4,670 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,358 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,933 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

