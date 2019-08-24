Fiera Capital Increased Cognex (CGNX) Holding By $24.35 Million; Continental Advisors Has Lowered Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake By $1.23 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 116.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 487,039 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 903,639 shares with $45.96 million value, up from 416,600 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.38B valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 787,993 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this

Continental Advisors Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 46.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Continental Advisors Llc sold 77,171 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Continental Advisors Llc holds 88,529 shares with $1.50M value, down from 165,700 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 1.52M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.71M shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability owns 93,863 shares. Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Capital accumulated 5.47 million shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 40,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 1,208 were reported by Regions. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0.04% or 1.39M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Lapides Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.72% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 269,100 shares. 51,774 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of Cerence Inc. – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Identifies Board of Directors for Cerence Inc., its Automotive Spin-Off; Arun Sarin, Former CEO of Vodafone, to be Appointed Chairman – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Continental Advisors Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 28,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) stake by 66,450 shares to 875,080 valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2,055 shares and now owns 148,913 shares. Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -8.65% below currents $43.24 stock price. Cognex had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4300 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report.