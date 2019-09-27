Fiera Capital Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Lifted by $11.36 Million; American Century Companies Has Decreased Stake in Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) by $69.46 Million as Shares Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 63.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 631,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 355,482 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.30 million, down from 986,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.66. About 559,804 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 29/05/2018 – Schlage Gains New Google Home Capabilities; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board; 06/03/2018 Schlage Custom™ Door Hardware Now Available to Homeowners; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 291,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 13.87 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $543.15M, up from 13.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 15.74 million shares traded or 146.74% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 44,133 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $217.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 182,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,631 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Is Allegion Different? – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Youâ€™re Smart to Buy Shares in This Security Company – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allegion’s Leading Brand Schlage® Supports Contactless Student IDs in Apple Wallet – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 15,103 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Andra Ap owns 37,300 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0.04% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 1.12M shares. Hm Payson And has 1,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.58% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 30,688 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 3,298 shares. Blair William And Il reported 2,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 3,755 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Republic reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.01% or 7,320 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19M for 19.30 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.