Fiera Capital Holding in Fedex (FDX) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Share Price Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 199.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 45,249 shares as the company's stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 67,949 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 2.23M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 78.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 7,058 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 1,955 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321,000, down from 9,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.13% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Grp has invested 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hillsdale Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 252 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% or 454 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.8% or 355,058 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 233,360 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 144,600 shares. 423,059 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Assetmark has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 16,321 shares. Ima Wealth reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,612 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,961 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18,256 shares to 194,144 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,420 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 15,394 shares to 566,902 shares, valued at $152.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 437,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH).