Fiera Capital Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Has Trimmed by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Southern Co (SO) Position Held by New York State Teachers Retirement System

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 42,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 877,817 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.16M, down from 920,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.18 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 40,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.40M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 39,015 shares to 811,190 shares, valued at $54.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,036 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,001 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $54.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 207,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.