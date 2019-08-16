Fiera Capital Has Upped Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT); E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position Maintained by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 3,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 10,641 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 7,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.18 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 713,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, up from 745,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,141 shares to 466,289 shares, valued at $477.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 1,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,270 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Calif Fd (MYC).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 17,000 shares to 26,600 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 36,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,928 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.