Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Visteon (VC) Position; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 154 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 115 trimmed and sold stakes in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The funds in our database reported: 184.39 million shares, down from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 84 Increased: 115 New Position: 39.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 31.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 12,720 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock declined 29.40%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 28,291 shares with $1.91 million value, down from 41,011 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 120,730 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.80% or $0.97 from last year’s $1.37 per share. VC’s profit will be $11.31 million for 34.66 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 663 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 301,961 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Lc has 13,877 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 6,709 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited stated it has 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 419,200 shares. Amica Mutual Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Millennium Lc invested 0.08% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Fiera Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 28,291 shares. 93 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Com. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 783,223 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). New York-based Secor Capital Advisors LP has invested 0.49% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Steinberg Asset Management Limited Liability holds 3.61% or 59,298 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 6,717 shares to 310,002 valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 63,814 shares and now owns 67,671 shares. Alithya Group Inc was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Visteon Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29. Longbow maintained the shares of VC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. The insider MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation for 2.75 million shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 584,287 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 818,319 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 12.44 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99 million for 10.92 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

