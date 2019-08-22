Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Its Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Position; Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased By $5.11 Million Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 146,031 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 790,348 shares with $28.43M value, down from 936,379 last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 48,890 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) stake by 26.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 107,524 shares as Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO)’s stock 0.00%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 299,560 shares with $3.67M value, down from 407,084 last quarter. Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr now has $461.53M valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 11,036 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 43,316 shares to 522,895 valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bausch Health Cos Inc stake by 115,750 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corp reported 107,999 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 210 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 19,604 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 60,606 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 124,718 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 157,168 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated owns 18,040 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,796 shares. 31,294 were accumulated by Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Limited Company. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 15,550 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Company. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.41% or 49,002 shares.

