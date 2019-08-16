Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position; Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 7,431 shares as Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 297,742 shares with $41.31M value, down from 305,173 last quarter. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc now has $10.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $142.2. About 191,630 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 8.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 27,728 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 284,863 shares with $19.01 million value, down from 312,591 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.02. About 116,532 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Interxion (INXN) Reports Q2 EPS of EUR0.10 on Revenues of EUR158.5M – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -2.91% below currents $78.02 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of INXN in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 109,785 shares to 135,997 valued at $20.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) stake by 214,472 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Gds Hldgs Ltd was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates has $150 highest and $145 lowest target. $147.50’s average target is 3.73% above currents $142.2 stock price. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.44M for 46.17 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 107,346 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp holds 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 166,462 shares. 4,955 were reported by Hightower Advisors Limited Com. Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 6,230 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 1.20M shares. Andra Ap owns 43,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 375,441 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Tru has invested 0.16% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 1,806 shares. Prudential holds 70,501 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 24,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. City Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Waddell & Reed Fincl Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 400,855 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 288,305 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 8,260 shares.