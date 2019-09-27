Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Globus Med (GMED) Stake; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Sentiment Is 1.2

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Globus Med Inc (GMED) stake by 64.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 34,902 shares as Globus Med Inc (GMED)’s stock rose 3.26%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 19,408 shares with $821,000 value, down from 54,310 last quarter. Globus Med Inc now has $5.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 79,879 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 06/03/2018 Fovia combines XStream® HDVR® with Robotic Guidance and Navigation to Optimize Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 83 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 69 trimmed and sold equity positions in First Financial Bancorp. The investment managers in our database now own: 73.36 million shares, up from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Financial Bancorp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 53 Increased: 61 New Position: 22.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. for 1.67 million shares. First Financial Bank owns 629,697 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.43% invested in the company for 765,092 shares. The Illinois-based Pl Capital Advisors Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 44,590 shares.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 83,214 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.50 million for 11.46 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.60 million for 29.40 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 2,305 shares to 7,667 valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 146,183 shares and now owns 9.68 million shares. Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) was raised too.