Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $5.47 Million; Stock Value Declined; Ameren (AEE) Stock Value Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Holding

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 32.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 103,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 219,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, down from 322,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 145.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 10,387 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 2.13 million shares traded or 83.55% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index (IJK) by 16,062 shares to 1,812 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VBK) by 42,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,308 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,300 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 563,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

