Fiera Capital Has Raised Tenaris S A (TS) Stake by $2.13 Million as Valuation Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Decreased by $394,896 Its Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 76,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 548,903 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, up from 472,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 3.09 million shares traded or 32.45% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 6,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 119,471 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 126,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Move to U.S. Seen as Effort to Sidestep Government Review of $117 Billion Qualcomm Bid; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 187,002 shares to 6.15 million shares, valued at $322.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 112,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,942 shares to 13,228 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 72,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ind Fd Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howe Rusling Incorporated has 0.33% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.02% or 16,657 shares. Scotia Capital owns 78,718 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.26% or 35,303 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,694 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.69% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 10,320 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 690,483 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.23% or 767,923 shares. Coastline Trust Comm reported 34,680 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 645 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested in 147,200 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.35 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.