Fiera Capital Has Raised Tenaris S A (TS) Stake By $2.13 Million; Aqua America (WTR) Shorts Raised By 0.87%

Fiera Capital Corp increased Tenaris S A (TS) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 76,212 shares as Tenaris S A (TS)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 548,903 shares with $15.51M value, up from 472,691 last quarter. Tenaris S A now has $13.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 1.25 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) had an increase of 0.87% in short interest. WTR’s SI was 11.47M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.87% from 11.37 million shares previously. With 1.71M avg volume, 7 days are for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)’s short sellers to cover WTR’s short positions. The SI to Aqua America Inc’s float is 6.47%. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 1.04M shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aqua America Inc (WTR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aqua America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Aqua America, Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alphaone Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 130 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated stated it has 27,248 shares. Northern has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Whittier Tru Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Synovus Fincl Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,375 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 299,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 6,203 shares stake. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,951 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Management Lc has 39,451 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com owns 1,041 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 6,565 shares.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. It has a 54.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Among 2 analysts covering Aqua America (NYSE:WTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aqua America had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 19. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tenaris Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “General Shareholders Meeting approves delisting of Tenaris’s shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tenaris Convenes General Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:TS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marketers Unite! Award-Winning Marketing Guru Terry O’Reilly Returns as Calix Hosts New Marketer’s Summit @ConneXions – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tenaris announces the convening of General Shareholders Meeting to consider the delisting of its shares from the Buenos Aires stock exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Blackrock Munihldgs Ny Qlty (MHN) stake by 114,980 shares to 331,400 valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 20,630 shares and now owns 478,279 shares. Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) was reduced too.