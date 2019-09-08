Fiera Capital Has Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $6.62 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $314,640 as Share Value Declined

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 54,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.54M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556.56M, up from 4.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,108 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 10,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 33,029 shares to 429,033 shares, valued at $29.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 890,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,011 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,162 are held by Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware reported 250,111 shares. Creative Planning holds 802,126 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 14,380 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rockland Trust holds 191,823 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs stated it has 91,906 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 1.19M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 502,003 shares stake. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe Company has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 37,844 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Hemenway Trust Co Limited Com owns 15,057 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.32% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 39,383 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 254,800 shares. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,180 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Adage Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 2.35M shares. Portland Glob Limited Liability owns 3,717 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 9,082 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 72,896 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 6,079 shares in its portfolio. Verity And Verity, South Carolina-based fund reported 66,181 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,442 shares.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF).