Fiera Capital Has Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; RPC Has 1.3 Sentiment

RPC Inc (RES) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 90 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 69 decreased and sold their equity positions in RPC Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 65.93 million shares, down from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding RPC Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 30.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 5.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 69,630 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 1.24 million shares with $135.51 million value, up from 1.17M last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $83.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 1.67 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) stake by 149,778 shares to 416,311 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 21,875 shares and now owns 70,799 shares. Blackrock Municipl Inc Qlty (BYM) was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 8.65% above currents $107.03 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 780 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.21% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,676 shares. Mariner has invested 0.58% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,365 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 138,442 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.85% or 779,028 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.4% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.58M shares. Family Firm invested in 2,222 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oz LP holds 1.57% or 2.38M shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 8,818 shares stake. 3,175 are owned by Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 65.99 million shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Ca holds 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,450 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 5,287 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Dean Capital Management holds 2.15% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. for 112,330 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owns 424,210 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Investment Associates Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 582,640 shares. The California-based Causeway Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 111,025 shares.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 560,013 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (RES) has declined 58.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 72.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.