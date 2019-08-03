Fiera Capital Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $3.33 Million; Stock Value Rose; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 30,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 462,533 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36 million, up from 432,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 1.65M shares traded or 193.57% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield owns 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 6,934 shares. Sei Investments Company accumulated 0% or 15,756 shares. Advisors Cap Management reported 0.77% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 307 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Lc. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 13,615 are owned by Comerica Commercial Bank. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 356 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 135,825 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc stated it has 28,954 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 0% or 19,058 shares. Creative Planning owns 18,630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware holds 337,656 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Greenwich Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.72% or 126,255 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price owns 2.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,659 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank invested in 51,642 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 595,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,362 shares. 1.79 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Veritas Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 87,663 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. Psagot House Limited holds 19,253 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hilltop invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baxter Bros Inc holds 101,071 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Lc holds 2,491 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 286,808 shares. Stillwater Inv Ltd accumulated 18,678 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 968,741 shares to 434,198 shares, valued at $28.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,617 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).