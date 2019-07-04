Fiera Capital Has Raised Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $4.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Yy (YY) Position by $2.10 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 44,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.56M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 838,023 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YY May Not Continue To Sustain This Growth – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About YY Inc (YY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 6-K YY Inc. For: Jun 20 – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Signet (SIG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 32,731 shares to 22,852 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 29,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,282 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 1.50M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.17% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). America First Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 777 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2,999 are held by Regentatlantic. Cantillon Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.81% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc invested in 497,511 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Round Table Ltd Llc reported 4,336 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 2,064 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2.48M were reported by Legal General Pcl. Rampart Inv Mgmt Communications Limited Com owns 9,553 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bluecrest accumulated 0.02% or 3,766 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 816,821 shares. Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 255,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings.