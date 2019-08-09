Fiera Capital Has Lowered Sun Life Finl (SLF) Position By $12.21 Million; Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) Has 1 Sentiment

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) stake by 80.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 321,250 shares as Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 80,171 shares with $3.08M value, down from 401,421 last quarter. Sun Life Finl Inc now has $23.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 243,362 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 27 funds opened new and increased positions, while 27 decreased and sold positions in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The funds in our database now hold: 10.70 million shares, down from 11.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Intersect Capital Llc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust for 320,565 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 67,602 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 353,668 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust declares $0.076 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Cannabis investing’s latest bet: A new marijuana ETF with the ticker YOLO – CNBC” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “5G hasn’t even arrived yet, but these ETFs based on the new technology are soaring – CNBC” published on March 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AdvisorShares Eyes Marijuana ETF Listing – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 52,025 shares traded. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $535.96 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 28.1 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sun Life Receives Regulatory Approval for Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life announces inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q3 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life hosts second quarter 2019 earnings conference call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sun Life Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by IBC on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 1.