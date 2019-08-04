Fiera Capital Has Lowered Position in Stoneridge (SRI) as Stock Rose; Novagold Res (NG) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Lifted Position

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.44 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 2.36M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 44,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 101,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 145,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $828.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 406,301 shares traded or 72.32% up from the average. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 214,720 shares to 13.58 million shares, valued at $556.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 121,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).