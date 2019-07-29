Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Republic Svcs (RSG) by $516,800; Dish Network (DISH) Shares Rose While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89M shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 6,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,140 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.55 million shares traded or 53.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 13,620 shares to 259,717 shares, valued at $45.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 63,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.78 million for 25.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.09M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.