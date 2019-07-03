Fiera Capital Has Lifted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position; Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) Sentiment Is 1.1

Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 305 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 277 decreased and sold positions in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The investment managers in our database now have: 248.14 million shares, down from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 228 Increased: 227 New Position: 78.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 274,705 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 8.26 million shares with $448.40 million value, up from 7.99 million last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $108.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.96 million shares traded or 95.42% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 37,511 shares to 83,770 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 6,159 shares and now owns 3,866 shares. Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.49M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.02B for 7.88 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 4.62% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for 16,134 shares. Csu Producer Resources Inc. owns 12,334 shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Capital Management Llc has 3.22% invested in the company for 4.29 million shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 2.95% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 135,980 shares.