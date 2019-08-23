Fiera Capital Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $38.59 Million; Renaissance Investment Group Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Stake by $959,358

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 154,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.98M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743.17M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $255.18. About 1.12M shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $14.42 during the last trading session, reaching $354.41. About 8.12M shares traded or 88.14% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm Inc holds 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,888 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability holds 16,640 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Iowa Bank reported 2,847 shares stake. Round Table Limited holds 0.13% or 959 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). S&Co Incorporated reported 2,020 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,717 shares. Ssi Inv Management holds 0.04% or 1,318 shares. Peoples Fin has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 675 are owned by Fernwood Ltd. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co has 0.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minnesota-based Cahill Fin Advsr has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 790 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com accumulated 119,693 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Co has 3,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.76 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 94,845 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 18,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,537 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Generation Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 368,519 shares. Moreover, Covington Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 130,131 are owned by Sei Invs. British Columbia Investment Corp holds 102,076 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 296,432 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 277,665 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Walleye Trading Lc holds 1,386 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Company stated it has 201,366 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. 17.84 million are held by Fmr Llc. Ci Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 741,465 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 82,774 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust reported 2,058 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Company owns 1,735 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.