Fiera Capital Has Lifted Its Amgen (AMGN) Position; Burney Co Has Upped Ebay (EBAY) Holding

Fiera Capital Corp increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 1.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp acquired 2,758 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 241,907 shares with $45.96 million value, up from 239,149 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $112.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97M shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Burney Co increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 178.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 19,424 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Burney Co holds 30,286 shares with $1.13M value, up from 10,862 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.25M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,405 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.62% or 12.94 million shares. Brown Advisory has 125,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Intl Group holds 412,039 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% stake. Moreover, Zacks Invest Management has 0.25% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 313,029 shares. Olstein LP has invested 1.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bb&T Limited Liability Co invested in 295,652 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 511,420 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 1,325 are held by Kemnay Advisory Serv. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 186,750 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 651,674 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Burney Co decreased Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 16,065 shares to 37,473 valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,876 shares and now owns 118,580 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4900 target. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 18. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by DA Davidson.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eBay Talks Sales Taxes and Changes to Its Buyer Pool – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why eBay Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20700 target in Monday, July 15 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $20500 target in Thursday, May 23 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.31% or 18,530 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 32,548 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Com has 79,900 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Com holds 0.56% or 12,401 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 549 shares. Gideon stated it has 2,525 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.09% or 8,123 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategic Glob Limited Com holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 48,396 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.33% or 212,264 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 0.65% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tru Investment invested in 1.37% or 6,135 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 339,846 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, New Drugs Shine – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amgen (AMGN) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp decreased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 141,554 shares to 2.66 million valued at $129.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 9,508 shares and now owns 5,050 shares. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was reduced too.