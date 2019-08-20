Fiera Capital Has Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Position by $7.63 Million; Share Price Rose; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 12.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 69.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 86,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 212,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72M, up from 125,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 5.34M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Accenture to Acquire Analytics8 to Boost Digital Capabilities – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Business Services Stock Q2 Earnings on Jul 25: WM, FISV, RSG – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,700 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 2.82 million shares. Salem Counselors owns 1,330 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.11% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 6.52 million shares. Bell Natl Bank reported 0.27% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 46,646 shares. 72,329 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 120,322 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Ltd Liability Co has 2.65% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Allen Invest Management Limited Company invested in 464,122 shares. 35,336 are owned by Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 103 shares. Regent Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,340 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Communications Ltd Partnership reported 451,001 shares stake.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 12,720 shares to 28,291 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,088 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,933 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Citizens Retail Bank Trust owns 71,186 shares. Provident holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,034 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 17,054 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group owns 1.79 million shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alpha Windward Ltd Co reported 0.28% stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc has 182,257 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 5,710 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest. Zeke Advisors Ltd owns 42,415 shares. Pggm invested in 1.34% or 2.52 million shares. Financial Architects reported 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Ok holds 150,067 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.06 million shares.